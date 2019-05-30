Halsey Breaks Her Toe Trying To Save A Butterfly

Halsey shared a photo of her broken toe. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Halsey shared a snap of her broken toe, which she got after she tried to save a hurt butterfly.

Halsey's proven she's a hero - she's even paid a fan's speeding ticket recently, but she took her heroics to new levels after she tried to save a hurt butterfly.

The 'Him & I' singer shared a snap to her 11 million Twitter followers, saying "I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe,

> Inside BTS And Halsey's Real Life Friendship As They Tease 'Boys With Luv' Collaboration

"turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know." Halsey wrote, six hours later, that her foot was hurting badly, and that she was hoping it would heal within the next few days.

She continued, saying "I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies."

today:



I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. pic.twitter.com/RphsngRUsy — h (@halsey) May 29, 2019

> Catch Halsey's Incredible #CapitalSTB Set Over On Our App

Halsey is getting ready to perform some of her biggest hits and make her debut at this year's Capital's Summertime Ball.