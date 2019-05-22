Halsey Paid A Fan’s Speeding Ticket After Going Over The Limit While ‘Bangin’ Out’ To Her New Song

22 May 2019, 16:12

Halsey paid a fan's speeding ticket after they went over the limit listening to her new song
Halsey paid a fan's speeding ticket after they went over the limit listening to her new song. Picture: Getty

Halsey helped out one of her loyal fans when they received a fine for speeding after getting too invested in her new song ‘Nightmare’.

Halsey has just dropped her epic new single ‘Nightmare’ and the fiery track is ideal for rocking out to, with Halsey herself describing it as an “angry” track.

So when one fan found herself on the wrong side of the law while listening to the song in the car, Halsey was there to help her out – as long as she promised to drive safe.

Yungblud Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music

A fan named Francesca on Twitter tagged the 24 year old in a tweet, writing: “Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare.”

After the tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, Halsey spotted it herself and decided to help Francesca out, asking for her payment details so she could send her the money for the fine.

“What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE,” the singer told her loyal fan.

Two hours later Halsey had transferred the money into Francesca’s account, alongside the message: “Drive SAFELY.”

The young fan shared a screenshot of Halsey’s transfer, writing: “So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving @halsey you are unreal.”

