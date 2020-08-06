Halsey's Sweet Birthday Post To Yungblud Has Everyone Wondering If They're Back Together

Yungblud gets birthday message from rumoured flame Halsey. Picture: Instagram @halsey/Getty Images

Halsey's wished Yungblud a happy birthday on Instagram and everyone is wondering whether the musical collaborators are together or just friend, we need answers!

Halsey has wished her ex-boyfriend and musical collaborator Yungblud a happy 23rd birthday on Instagram and the pair have everyone wondering if they've rekindled their romance, or are just good friends.

Halsey & Yungblud's Relationship Timeline As The Stars Ignite Speculation They're Back Together

Simply writing, "Happy birthday dom" and tagging his Instagram handle, Halsey posted a snap of them with a birthday cake from the previous year, covered in icing, and it's making us seriously nostalgic and secretly hoping they could be back on!

Yungblud, who has just turned 23, spent a portion of lockdown over in the US with Halsey, where the pair were together on the front line of Black Lives Matter protests providing medical attention to those who needed it.

This was the first time since their split in 2019 rumours of their rekindled romance first began to re-emerge following the 25-year-old 'Graveyard' singer's split from American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters, earlier in the year.

Halsey wishes Yungblud a happy birthday on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @halsey

The 'Without Me' singer has always had a very close online relationship with her fans, and took to Twitter in October 2019 to explain why she and Yungblud had split a while back- and it was not because of any drama.

She wrote: "Sometimes people just break up."

"It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***ed up."

"Sometimes it just happens...because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on."

Halsey explains to followers she and Yungblud split in late 2019. Picture: Twitter @halsey

The pair have been low-key tagging each other in their posts for a huge chunk of 2020, so, our only natural conclusion is that they're BFFs and making some iconic tunes together, like their 2019 track '11 Minutes', or, they have decided to give their relationship another try!

Halsey and Yungblud cook a roast dinner together. Picture: Instagram @halsey

As Halsey's been open about, nothing bad ever went down between the pair, so why not?!

We're 100% here for it!

