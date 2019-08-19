Halsey Has Fans Hoping For 5SOS Collaboration After Cryptic Instagram Post About Teeth

19 August 2019, 16:50

Halsey is good friends with 5SOS
Halsey is good friends with 5SOS. Picture: Getty

Halsey’s cryptic Instagram post could be a hint she’s set to work with 5SOS.

Halsey has a new album on the way, as do her friends 5SOS, so it’s only natural fans speculate about a potential collaboration.

But when Halsey posted an Instagram Stories snap about teeth, the hope for a collaboration was well and truly ignited – 5SOS’ upcoming single it titled ’Teeth’ and will drop on 21 August.

Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Troll Comments About Star's Bisexuality

The 24 year old took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of some stickers spelling out: “With pink teeth”.

Halsey posted this snap ahead of 5SOS releasing 'Teeth'
Halsey posted this snap ahead of 5SOS releasing 'Teeth'. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

And, although we could all totally be jumping to conclusions, fans picked up on the social media posts too.

“Okay I could be totally wrong,” one person wrote on Twitter “but with 5SOS you never know… But what if Teeth is a 5SOS and Halsey Collab?”

“Perhaps Teeth by 5SOS features Halsey? I wish,” tweeted another.

5 Seconds of Summer shared a snippet of their new song earlier this month, and we already know it’ll be just as huge as the likes of ‘Easier’ and ‘Youngblood’.

We already know Halsey is close friends with 5SOS, and is extremely close with Ashton Irwin.

In July she posted a number of pictures of them together to celebrate Ashton’s birthday, and one photo showed them sat on some steps looking at one another while Ashton held a guitar in his lap.

She wrote in the birthday message: “Happy bday ash. as I always say; we have known each other far, far too long. keep blessing the world with your talents, your spirit, your grace and your heart. from this life to the next.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  2. 2
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  5. 5
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  6. 6
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  11. 11
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  13. 13
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  17. 17
    So High artwork
    So High
    Mist feat. Fredo
    itunes
  18. 18
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  19. 19
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  23. 23
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  24. 24
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  31. 31
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  32. 32
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB...
    itunes
  33. 33
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    One of Us
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  36. 36
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  37. 37
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  38. 38
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  39. 39
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thing For You
    Martin Solveig, David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are close friends

Emma Watson And Tom Felton Re-Ignite Dating Rumours As They Play Guitar In Their Pyjamas

News

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours
Megan Barton-Hanson and Demi Sims sparked dating rumours

Megan Barton-Hanson And Demi Sims: Celebs Go Dating Stars Spark Split Rumours Just Weeks Into Relationship

News

Joe and Lucie are back on!

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan & Joe Garratt Confirm They’re Dating

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes