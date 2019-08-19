Halsey Has Fans Hoping For 5SOS Collaboration After Cryptic Instagram Post About Teeth

Halsey is good friends with 5SOS. Picture: Getty

Halsey’s cryptic Instagram post could be a hint she’s set to work with 5SOS.

Halsey has a new album on the way, as do her friends 5SOS, so it’s only natural fans speculate about a potential collaboration.

But when Halsey posted an Instagram Stories snap about teeth, the hope for a collaboration was well and truly ignited – 5SOS’ upcoming single it titled ’Teeth’ and will drop on 21 August.

The 24 year old took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of some stickers spelling out: “With pink teeth”.

Halsey posted this snap ahead of 5SOS releasing 'Teeth'. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

And, although we could all totally be jumping to conclusions, fans picked up on the social media posts too.

“Okay I could be totally wrong,” one person wrote on Twitter “but with 5SOS you never know… But what if Teeth is a 5SOS and Halsey Collab?”

“Perhaps Teeth by 5SOS features Halsey? I wish,” tweeted another.

5 Seconds of Summer shared a snippet of their new song earlier this month, and we already know it’ll be just as huge as the likes of ‘Easier’ and ‘Youngblood’.

why did halsey post about teeth on insta, can 5sos explain — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕚 (@ghostmourning) August 19, 2019

I know I'm not the only one that when 5sos announced teeth thought about "no I won't smile but I'll show you my teeth" halsey' power oof — ً (@phasestour) August 19, 2019

OKAY I COULD BE TOTALLY WRONG BUT WITH 5SOS YOU NEVER KNOW 😂 BUT WHAT IF TEETH IS A 5SOS AND HALSEY COLLAB SKSKSK AH pic.twitter.com/e0ROm5ZBuu — laurel loves lucas 😂🥺 (@lukeisapotatoe1) August 19, 2019

We already know Halsey is close friends with 5SOS, and is extremely close with Ashton Irwin.

In July she posted a number of pictures of them together to celebrate Ashton’s birthday, and one photo showed them sat on some steps looking at one another while Ashton held a guitar in his lap.

She wrote in the birthday message: “Happy bday ash. as I always say; we have known each other far, far too long. keep blessing the world with your talents, your spirit, your grace and your heart. from this life to the next.”

