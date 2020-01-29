Dua Lipa Fans Defend Singer After Being 'Cancelled' For Visiting A Strip Club With Lizzo & Lil Nas X

29 January 2020, 13:21

Dua Lipa fans defend her against backlash for visiting a strip club
Dua Lipa fans defend her against backlash for visiting a strip club. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Dua Lipa fans have been defending the 'Don't Start Now' singer and calling out double standards after she visited a strip club after the GRAMMYs with Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía.

Dua Lipa fans are jumping to defend the singer after a video surfaced of her visiting a strip club after the GRAMMYs with Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalía, being branded 'un-feminist' and even leading to hashtag 'dualipaisoverparty' trending on Twitter.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Lewis Capaldi Sing One Direction With Niall Horan At Grammys Party

After owning the GRAMMYs with a striking red carpet look and presenting an award to Billie Eilish for Best New Artist, she headed off with her fellow stars in what was a seriously iconic A-lister crew of some of the biggest stars of the year to an LA strip club and threw some serious cash around.

Fortunately, the 'Don't Start Now' has an incredibly loyal fanbase, and despite this, people were stepping in to point out the contradiction of men visiting clubs on a regular basis, and either way, stripping is a legitimate form of work for many people which deserves to be shown respect!

One user wrote: "Wait so Women aren't allowed to go to strip clubs now? Istg y'all don't even know how toxic this cancel culture is getting."

"Y'all got nerve to cancel Dua Lipa for going to a strip club mean while there are men in the same industry that do this on a daily basis."

Others used one of Taylor Swift's lyrics from her song about sexism and double standards in the music industry to highlight the ridiculousness, writing:

"y’all are canceling dua just because she went to a strip club...taylor didn’t lie when she said “if i was out flashing my dollars i’d be a bitch not a baller."

Unbothered and living life, Dua is gearing up to drop the third track, 'Physical' from her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, which has already served us the iconic 'Don't Start Now' and title track.

Dua, if you're reading this, keep slaying- and serve us the album already, we're hungry!

