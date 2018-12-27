Drake Reveals The Sweet Christmas Gift He Received From His Son

Drake shows off his sons Christmas gift. Picture: Instagram

SO cute!

Drake couldn’t help but show off his sweet Christmas gift from his 14-month son, Adonis.

The rapper posted an image of a framed original from the toddler to his Instagram page on Boxing Day. The work of art features Adonis’ handprints in blue, green, yellow, and red.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” he proudly wrote before sharing several videos from his Christmas celebration to Instagram Stories.

Drake previously kept his fatherhood a secret before being outed by Pusha T, who released “The Story of Adidon” in May during the pair's feud.

As fans swarmed for answers Drizzy revealed the details in a song called “March 14,” from his album, Scorpion.

He rapped, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / [My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S**t, we only met two times, two times.”

Elsewhere on the track, he reveals his son was also born in October.

However, in ‘Emotionless’, he raps, “I wasn’t my hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid."

