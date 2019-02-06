WATCH: Conor Maynard Addresses Being Robbed At Gunpoint While In São Paulo, Brazil

6 February 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 07:47

The 'R U Crazy' singer, Conor Maynard, shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story, detailing the time he was held at gunpoint while in São Paulo.

Conor Maynard took to his Instagram Story to share with his 1.9 million followers the story of why he quit his Brazilian tour early; of how he was held at gunpoint.

The 'Can't Say No' star recently stopped touring around Brazil, after he left a restaurant with his manager, and was nearly robbed by an armed motor cyclist.

> Conor Maynard Confirms He Has Worked With BTS On Their New Song

Conor Maynard ended his tour of Brazil after being robbed
Conor Maynard ended his tour of Brazil after being robbed. Picture: Getty

He told the story of how - while in an Uber with his manager - a man on a motorbike began to bang on the car window with his gun.

Fortunately, all of the doors were locked, but as Conor nor his manager spoke Portuguese, they couldn't understand what the robber wanted. After speaking to police officers, Conor believes the thief was after his manager's watch.

After breaking the glass - which Conor thought was caused by a gun shot - the robber left.

> Download Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

Conor also shared the message with his 1.88 million Twitter followers, stating that he is safe, and - despite being robbed at gunpoint - would "happily come back" to Brazil.

Conor Maynard Music

See more Conor Maynard Music

Conor Maynard News

See more Conor Maynard News

Conor Maynard has written a song for BTS.

Conor Maynard CONFIRMS He Has Worked With BTS On Their New Song

Conor Maynard Videos

See more Conor Maynard Videos

Jack and Conor's Hot Sauce Challenge

WATCH: The Maynards Were Fuming When We Gave Them Easter Eggs (Covered In Hot Sauce)

Shows & Presenters

Conor Maynard Pictures

See more Conor Maynard Pictures

Conor Maynard at the Jingle Bell Ball 2012

Conor Maynard At the Jingle Bell Ball 2012 - Pictures