WATCH: Cheryl Addresses Rumours Of Her Going On Strictly Come Dancing At The Global Awards 2019

Cheryl would absolutely smash it on Strictly… but will we ever get to see her take on the dancing competition?!

She might be a coach on The Greatest Dancer, but we’ve been waiting YEARS to see Cheryl light up the dance floor on Strictly Come Dancing… so we had to grill her on whether that would ever happen at The Global Awards 2019.

WATCH: Little Mix Are Having A Sober Global Awards… After Being Told Off For Being Drunk Last Year!

Cheryl joined Capital’s Jimmy Hill on the blue carpet ahead of the show, where he quizzed her on whether she would ever go on the rival show.

Sadly, we’re going to have to wait a while to see Chezza on the Strictly dancefloor… she revealed, “No, not for me. I love it though, don’t get us wrong, I just wouldn’t put myself through that.

“Not the work, just the every week judgement thing, not for me. I’d just rather enjoy watching!”

While we know she’d absolutely kill it on the show, we’re not sure how she can turn down the prospect of all those beautiful dresses.

Chezza, we’ll take your place if you want?!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Global Awards News!