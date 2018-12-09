WATCH: Cheryl Taught Us A New Dance Routine Involving Numbers And Licking

Cheryl has been honing her dance routines ready for the #CapitalJBB, and she gave us a step-by-step tutorial on how to move just like her.

Cheryl knows exactly what she's doing when it comes to a big show. That's exactly why we had to have her come down to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and perform a medley of her biggest hits.

But before her set, she paid Vick Hope a visit, where she taught us exactly how to do the dance to 'Love Made Me Do It'.

Cheryl joined Vick Hope backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

It doesn't get better than learning a dance routine from an actual goddess, so Vick paid attention when she had to learn several finger gestures for different numbers.

But things took a turn when it involved licking your own hand.

As long as Cheryl takes to the #CapitalJBB stage when it comes to that number, and not a very licky Vick, then all should be fine...

