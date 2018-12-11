Cheryl – ‘Fight For This Love’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Cheryl brought some of her classic hits to her #CapitalJBB set tonight.

Cheryl treated the Jingle Bell Ball audience to some old favourites when she took to the stage for her performance at London’s O2.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

It’s the second time Cheryl’s been on the #CapitalJBB line-up, last taking to the stage in 2012, and you guys couldn’t wait for her to come back.

As well as her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, Cheryl brought some of her biggest hits along and ‘Fight For This Love’ was just unforgettable!

Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Call My Name’

‘Crazy Stupid Love’

‘Fight For This Love’

‘Love Made Me Do It’

Cheryl on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Cheryl – ‘Fight For This Love’ Lyrics

Too much of anything can make you sick

Even the good can be a curse (curse)

Makes it hard to know which road to go down

Knowing too much can get you hurt

Is it better? Is it worse?

Always sitting in reverse

It's just like we're going backwards

I know where I want this to go

We're driving fast but let's go slow

What I don't wanna do is crash no

Just know you're not in this thing alone

There's always a place in me that you can call home

Whenever you feel like we're growing apart

Let's just go back, back, back, back, back to the start

Anything that's worth having

Is sure enough worth fighting for

Quitting's out of the question

When it gets tough, gotta fight some more

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)

Now everyday ain't gon' be no picnic

Love ain't no walk in the park

All you can do is make the best of it now

Can't be afraid of the dark

Just know you're not in this thing alone

There's always a place in me that you can call home

Whenever you feel like we're growing apart

Let's just go back, back, back, back, back to the start

Anything that's worth having

Is sure enough worth fighting for

Quitting's out of the question

When it gets tough, gotta fight some more

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)

I don't know where we're heading

I'm willing and ready to go

We've been driving so fast

We just need to slow down

And just roll

Anything that's worth having

Is sure enough worth fighting for

Quitting's out of the question

When it gets tough, gotta fight some more

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love

It's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News