Cheryl – ‘Fight For This Love’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 12:31
Cheryl brought some of her classic hits to her #CapitalJBB set tonight.
Cheryl treated the Jingle Bell Ball audience to some old favourites when she took to the stage for her performance at London’s O2.
It’s the second time Cheryl’s been on the #CapitalJBB line-up, last taking to the stage in 2012, and you guys couldn’t wait for her to come back.
As well as her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’, Cheryl brought some of her biggest hits along and ‘Fight For This Love’ was just unforgettable!
Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Call My Name’
‘Crazy Stupid Love’
‘Fight For This Love’
‘Love Made Me Do It’
Cheryl – ‘Fight For This Love’ Lyrics
Too much of anything can make you sick
Even the good can be a curse (curse)
Makes it hard to know which road to go down
Knowing too much can get you hurt
Is it better? Is it worse?
Always sitting in reverse
It's just like we're going backwards
I know where I want this to go
We're driving fast but let's go slow
What I don't wanna do is crash no
Just know you're not in this thing alone
There's always a place in me that you can call home
Whenever you feel like we're growing apart
Let's just go back, back, back, back, back to the start
Anything that's worth having
Is sure enough worth fighting for
Quitting's out of the question
When it gets tough, gotta fight some more
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)
Now everyday ain't gon' be no picnic
Love ain't no walk in the park
All you can do is make the best of it now
Can't be afraid of the dark
Just know you're not in this thing alone
There's always a place in me that you can call home
Whenever you feel like we're growing apart
Let's just go back, back, back, back, back to the start
Anything that's worth having
Is sure enough worth fighting for
Quitting's out of the question
When it gets tough, gotta fight some more
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)
I don't know where we're heading
I'm willing and ready to go
We've been driving so fast
We just need to slow down
And just roll
Anything that's worth having
Is sure enough worth fighting for
Quitting's out of the question
When it gets tough, gotta fight some more
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
If it's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
We gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love
It's worth having, it's worth fighting for (Oh)