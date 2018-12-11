WATCH: Cheryl Pranks Little Mix And Steals Food In A Set Of Diva Dares

Cheryl got her diva on, backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, stealing food from other people's plates and pranking the Little Mix ladies.

Cheryl proved she was the ultimate diva while at the #CapitalJBB by tackling some of Vick Hope's dares.

The 'Love Made Me Do It' started off by taking over Little Mix's dressing room, and knocking on it, only to leg it a couple of seconds after.

Cheryl joined Vick Hope backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

From there, Cheryl demanded that her pal, Vick, gets carried throughout the corridors of The O2, and even started stealing food from the staff's plates...

After all, divas don't wait for food. They get it.

We would tell you more about Cheryl's backstage antics, but we're busy polishing the Queen Diva's throne.

