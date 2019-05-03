Cardi B Speaks Out After Shocking Fans With Intimate Video Of Her Private Parts

3 May 2019, 13:24

Cardi B and Offset's racy pose on the red carpet went viral after it was doctored
Cardi B and Offset's racy pose on the red carpet went viral after it was doctored. Picture: Getty

Cardi B had her Instagram followers doing a double take when they spotted her naked video on their feed, so the rapper has now explained she “expresses herself too much”.

Cardi B posted a nude video after attending the Billboard Music Awards, after a Photoshopped image of her private parts began being shared on social media following her and husband Offset’s raunchy PDA on the red carpet.

To explain the intimate parts in the photo weren’t actually hers, Cardi gave a detailed look at her bits in a video posted on Instagram, showing her bare behind as she held her leg up on the table in front of her.

WATCH: Cardi B Strips Naked After Billboard Music Awards To Hit Back At ‘Nude’ Picture Leak

Cardi B hit back at the picture by stripping nude and detailing her lady bits
Cardi B hit back at the picture by stripping nude and detailing her lady bits. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

According to the Metro, the mother of one has now explained the clip to her fans, describing herself as “crazy”.

Thanking her followers for their support, Cardi said: “Thank you soo much everybody for the support. I know I’m one crazy b***h and I express myself too much.

“I be having ya like ‘here this b***h go again’ but hey, stick with me, I mean no harm naaa but seriously thank ya for riding and supporting me. Ya keep me motivated to keep on pushing.”

The heartfelt message was a vast contrast from her expletive-filled video she’d posted earlier on in the day.

Giving a detailed description of her anatomy, Cardi said: “That ain’t my p***y, my p***y right there. This is where I birthed my daughter from. This part right here is just my a**.” She went on to explicitly describe her bottom, grabbing her behind and saying it’s the part that “provides d*** comfort”.

