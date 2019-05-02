WATCH: Cardi B Strips Naked After Billboard Music Awards To Hit Back At ‘Nude’ Picture Leak

2 May 2019, 17:27

Cardi B has responded to having her supposedly explicit photo leaked in the most Cardi B way – by getting her bits out on social media.

At the Billboard Music Awards Cardi B graced the red carpet in a striking yellow gown which featured a long slit at the side, meaning when she posed with husband Offset with one leg wrapped around his waist it looked like she’d revealed a little more than she intended to the paps.

Moments later, pictures of her bits on full display in the racy photo began to surface on the internet, but the pop star is adamant the snaps have been doctored and has given an in-depth description of her anatomy in the most explicit way she could – in order to shut down the haters, of course.

Cardi B Apologises For Video Admitting She 'Drugged & Robbed Men' During Her Stripping Days

Cardi B shut down online haters after an intimate photo of her at the BBMAs was 'leaked'
Cardi B shut down online haters after an intimate photo of her at the BBMAs was 'leaked'. Picture: Getty / Cardi B/Instagram

Seemingly backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, Cardi stripped completely nude wearing just her stilettos and hoisted her leg up in front of her to expose the entirety of her, erm, nether regions.

Pointing to different areas of her lady parts, the ‘Please Me’ singer gave her Instagram followers an explanation about each of her bits.

“That ain’t my p***y, my p***y right there. This is where I birthed my daughter from. This part right here is just my a**.”

She went on to explicitly describe her bottom, grabbing her behind and saying it’s the part that “provides d*** comfort”.

Cardi B believes this photo of her and Offset was doctored
Cardi B believes this photo of her and Offset was doctored. Picture: Getty

Cardi wrapped up her video with: “If y'all wanted to see me you should have come and see me when I was a f***ing stripper, now too bad."

If that won’t shut up the haters, we don’t know what else will.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Cardi B News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  3. 3
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sixteen artwork
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  8. 8
    Let Nature Sing
    The RSPB
    itunes
  9. 9
    All Day & Night artwork
    All Day & Night
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Madison
    itunes
  10. 10
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    Hurts 2B Human (feat. Khalid)
    P!nk
    itunes
  12. 12
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  13. 13
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  14. 14
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  16. 16
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  17. 17
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  18. 18
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  21. 21
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  22. 22
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    I'm So Tired artwork
    I'm So Tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  24. 24
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  29. 29
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  31. 31
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  33. 33
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  34. 34
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  35. 35
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  37. 37
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  38. 38
    Before I Let Go
    Beyonce
    itunes
  39. 39
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds Of...
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are the ultimate couple goals.

Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants '10, 15, Maybe 20' Kids With Wife Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her battle with panic attacks and anxiety

Perrie Edwards 'Feared Being Left Alone' As She Battled Crippling Anxiety

Little Mix

Taylor Swift fans think they know what TS7 will be called after BBMA red carpet

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At The 'Angelic' Title Of TS7 In Her BBMA Red Carpet Look?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift put on a colourful performance at the BBMAs

WATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Epic Colourful Comeback At Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift

Ted Pullin is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa

Love Island 2019: Who Is Rumoured Contestant Ted Pullin, What Does He Do And What Is His Instagram?

TV & Film