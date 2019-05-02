WATCH: Cardi B Strips Naked After Billboard Music Awards To Hit Back At ‘Nude’ Picture Leak

Cardi B has responded to having her supposedly explicit photo leaked in the most Cardi B way – by getting her bits out on social media.

At the Billboard Music Awards Cardi B graced the red carpet in a striking yellow gown which featured a long slit at the side, meaning when she posed with husband Offset with one leg wrapped around his waist it looked like she’d revealed a little more than she intended to the paps.

Moments later, pictures of her bits on full display in the racy photo began to surface on the internet, but the pop star is adamant the snaps have been doctored and has given an in-depth description of her anatomy in the most explicit way she could – in order to shut down the haters, of course.

Cardi B shut down online haters after an intimate photo of her at the BBMAs was 'leaked'. Picture: Getty / Cardi B/Instagram

Seemingly backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, Cardi stripped completely nude wearing just her stilettos and hoisted her leg up in front of her to expose the entirety of her, erm, nether regions.

Pointing to different areas of her lady parts, the ‘Please Me’ singer gave her Instagram followers an explanation about each of her bits.

“That ain’t my p***y, my p***y right there. This is where I birthed my daughter from. This part right here is just my a**.”

She went on to explicitly describe her bottom, grabbing her behind and saying it’s the part that “provides d*** comfort”.

Cardi B believes this photo of her and Offset was doctored. Picture: Getty

Cardi wrapped up her video with: “If y'all wanted to see me you should have come and see me when I was a f***ing stripper, now too bad."

If that won’t shut up the haters, we don’t know what else will.

