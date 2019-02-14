Cardi B Announces New Track With Bruno Mars As She Returns To Instagram
14 February 2019, 11:35
Cardi B returned to Instagram after de-activating her profile following her Grammys backlash and the star had some big news to announce.
Cardi B had huge news to share on Thursday when she returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus.
The Grammy-award winner has a new track coming out on Friday, and she’s teamed up with Bruno Mars for the tune.
“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars. #twogrammywinningartist,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair.
In the promotional snap the stars can be seen standing face to face, as Cardi B poses seductively with a lollipop in hand while Bruno Mars smoulders.
Cardi also retweeted the 'Uptown Funk' singer’s announcement on her Twitter account and fans of the pop stars lost it.
“Omg I can’t wait!” One person replied, as another begged: “We need a title!”
“Yass my two favourite people!” responded one excited fan, as a fourth said: “Proud of you two, Keep slayin and this is the another upcoming hit!!”
Bruno and Cardi have teamed up before, for a remix of Mars’ 'Finesse'.