Cardi B Announces New Track With Bruno Mars As She Returns To Instagram

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are releasing a new track on Friday. Picture: Getty

Cardi B returned to Instagram after de-activating her profile following her Grammys backlash and the star had some big news to announce.

Cardi B had huge news to share on Thursday when she returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus.

The Grammy-award winner has a new track coming out on Friday, and she’s teamed up with Bruno Mars for the tune.

Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet.

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars. #twogrammywinningartist,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair.

In the promotional snap the stars can be seen standing face to face, as Cardi B poses seductively with a lollipop in hand while Bruno Mars smoulders.

Cardi also retweeted the 'Uptown Funk' singer’s announcement on her Twitter account and fans of the pop stars lost it.

“Omg I can’t wait!” One person replied, as another begged: “We need a title!”

“Yass my two favourite people!” responded one excited fan, as a fourth said: “Proud of you two, Keep slayin and this is the another upcoming hit!!”

Bruno and Cardi have teamed up before, for a remix of Mars’ 'Finesse'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Cardi B News.