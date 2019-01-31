Cardi B Agrees To Take Back Husband Offset Under One Condition

31 January 2019, 11:39

Cardi B and Offset are reportedly back together.
Cardi B and Offset are reportedly back together. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B is reportedly back with husband and rapper Offset.

Rapper Cardi B who shares daughter Kulture with rapper Offset are reportedly back together after their brief split early last month.

The Migos star has apparently returned home to the house they share in Atlanta as they attempt to rebuild their relationship following a string of cheating scandals.

The couple called it quits in December and Offset has been trying to win back his lover with spontaneous appearances, gifts, and public pleas.

Cardi B’s Las Vegas Residency: Everything You Need To Know About Her Shows At KAOS

Cardi B was presented with 'Take Me Back' flowers onstage by Offset.
Cardi B was presented with 'Take Me Back' flowers onstage by Offset. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Though Cardi seemed unfazed at first, it seems the rapper has worn down the mother of his child but under one condition.

Offset is now under a ‘no groupies’ rule which came with strict instructions such as changing his number for the purpose of strictly business, Cardi, and Kulture.

The rule is in full effect as sources claim Offset is not allowing any female fans near him during his Super Bowl appearances.

Cardi previously admitted in a live stream that she would “love” to work on her marriage, saying: "I'm still not wearing a wedding ring on my finger, but I would love to work things out and everything."

View this post on Instagram

F L O O R S E A T W I T H M R. & M R S. W A T E R

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

She also revealed she missed having someone to motivate her every day and encouraging her to be a better businesswoman.

Together Cardi B and Migos will be headlining several European festivals over the summer and should be a true test of his newfound faithfulness.

