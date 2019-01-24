Cardi B’s Las Vegas Residency: Everything You Need To Know About Her Shows At KAOS

24 January 2019, 15:46

Cardi B's Las Vegas residency has been confirmed.
Cardi B's Las Vegas residency has been confirmed. Picture: Instagram

All the info on Cardi B’s first residency in Sin City!

She might be at the start of her career, but Cardi B’s already bagged herself a Las Vegas residency – proving she’s totally unstoppable!

It’s been confirmed that Cardi will be performing at KAOS, a new day and night club opening at The Palms Casino Resort at the start of April, forming part of a series of big-name stars taking up residencies throughout the year.

Joining Cardi will be G-Eazy, Skrillex and more throughout out the year at The Palms.

View this post on Instagram

Whole lotta woman

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi’s dates have yet to be finalised but the Palms confirmed to Variety that she will play a total of five or six shows over the course of the next 12months.

Tickets for Cardi’s dates will be available in the next few weeks after some confusion whether they had already gone on sale after the announcement was leaked by a news site this week.

The venue has just had a $690million makeover so it’s sure to be a pretty special show!

