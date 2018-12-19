Diplo Just Flirted With Cardi B In The Most Shameless Way Possible

Diplo commented on Cardi B's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

The Major Lazer DJ tried to shoot his shot with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star on her latest Instagram post.

God loves a trier, and they don’t come better than Diplo, who decided to shoot his shot with Cardi B in the most spectacular way.

After Cardi posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking seriously fierce in a pink outfit, Diplo commented reminding her, “I’m single BTW”.

Diplo's comment on Cardi B's post was seriously flirty. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Cardi split from her husband, Offset, a couple of weeks ago and although they haven’t given a reason for the break up, it’s widely rumoured to be due to his cheating.

Offset has since publicly declared that he wants Cardi back, even going so far as to make a public declaration during her headline set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles last weekend.

Offset brought out 2000 roses, rumoured to have cost him $15,000, spelling out ‘Take me back Cardi’, before he came out with a bouquet of white flowers in his hand and said into the microphone, “In front of the world, I love you”.

It looks like Diplo’s got some serious competition on his hands as it looks like Offset knows just what he’s lost in Cardi!

