Cardi B Cradles Kulture As The Baby Fights Off Viral Infection While Offset's Nowhere To Be Seen

Cardi B sparks concern after a series of Instagram images of ill baby Kulture. Picture: Instagram

First-time mum Cardi B posted a video cradling Ill baby Kulture as she struggled to breathe.

Cardi B is on mummy duties as baby Kulture is struggling to shake a viral infection, which has left the newborn wearing a breathing mask.

The rapper shared a video to Instagram Stories cradling the child in her arms as well as a black and white photo captioned: “Second day.

“I haven't slept for 24 hours and I've been team working with my sister and my mom. My baby has a cold.” she explains.

Cardi B Confesses She Would Love To Work On Her Marriage With Offset

“She wakes up every 20 minutes. She don't want nobody. We have to put her down for one second though she automatically wakes up. Such a hard, hard day.”

The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker shares her daughter with fellow rapper Offset who reportedly has been nowhere to be seen during this difficult period.

Considering the five-month-old has been waking up every 20 minutes, we can’t imagine how exhausted Cardi must be.

The pair announced their separation late last year amid cheating rumours. However, Offset has made a number of public gestures to get his wife back.

While it is unclear what has Kulture under the weather, the young mum remains by her side.

Poor baby!

