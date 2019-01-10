Cardi B Cradles Kulture As The Baby Fights Off Viral Infection While Offset's Nowhere To Be Seen

10 January 2019, 16:00

Cardi B sparks concern after a series of Instagram images of ill baby Kulture
Cardi B sparks concern after a series of Instagram images of ill baby Kulture. Picture: Instagram

First-time mum Cardi B posted a video cradling Ill baby Kulture as she struggled to breathe.

Cardi B is on mummy duties as baby Kulture is struggling to shake a viral infection, which has left the newborn wearing a breathing mask.

The rapper shared a video to Instagram Stories cradling the child in her arms as well as a black and white photo captioned: “Second day.

“I haven't slept for 24 hours and I've been team working with my sister and my mom. My baby has a cold.” she explains.

Cardi B Confesses She Would Love To Work On Her Marriage With Offset

“She wakes up every 20 minutes. She don't want nobody. We have to put her down for one second though she automatically wakes up. Such a hard, hard day.”

The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker shares her daughter with fellow rapper Offset who reportedly has been nowhere to be seen during this difficult period.

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Considering the five-month-old has been waking up every 20 minutes, we can’t imagine how exhausted Cardi must be.

The pair announced their separation late last year amid cheating rumours. However, Offset has made a number of public gestures to get his wife back.

While it is unclear what has Kulture under the weather, the young mum remains by her side.

Poor baby!

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Cardi B

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

There's a 'Friends' plot hole you may have missed.

Here's A ‘Friends’ Plot Hole You Probably Never Noticed

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  3. 3
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  4. 4
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  6. 6
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  9. 9
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  10. 10
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  11. 11
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  12. 12
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  15. 15
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Girls Like You artwork
    Girls Like You
    Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  19. 19
    Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Little Mix
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  21. 21
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  22. 22
    Empty Space artwork
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Polaroid artwork
    Polaroid
    Jonas Blue Feat. Liam Payne & Lennon
    itunes
  24. 24
    Body artwork
    Body
    Loud Luxury feat. brando
    itunes
  25. 25
    1999 artwork
    1999
    Charli XCX & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  27. 27
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Favourite Thing
    Fleur East
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  30. 30
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  32. 32
    Perfect To Me
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  33. 33
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  36. 36
    Better artwork
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  37. 37
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  38. 38
    breathin' artwork
    breathin'
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  39. 39
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  40. 40
    A Million Dreams
    Ziv Zaifman, Michelle Williams, Hugh...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site