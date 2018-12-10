Offset Tweeted That He Misses Cardi B And The Internet Is Not Here For It

10 December 2018, 14:59

Cardi B fans are not here for Offset
Cardi B fans are not here for Offset. Picture: Getty

Cardi B has also slammed rumours suggesting that her split with Offset is for publicity.

Last week, Cardi B announced that she and her husband, Offset, had called time on their relationship.

Cardi B Announces She's Broken Up From Her Baby Father, Offset

Over the weekend, Cardi B jumped on stage for the first time since announcing her breakup.

The rapper not only showed off her newly naked finger but changed one of the lines to her Migos collaboration Motorsport’.

“I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!” she rapped.

The original line sings "I told him the other day, yeah, we should sell that p**n."

Offset doesn’t seem to be taking the breakup too well after tweeting “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI.” on Sunday (Dec 9).

Fans, however, remain unimpressed as they filled up his comments with gifs and memes. One fan quoted a Cardi B lyric saying: “I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance”

Cardi B also addressed rumours suggesting that her split with Offset is for publicity by saying: "You think I got f**king pregnant, could have ruined my career for f**king publicity?"

The pair secretly married in October 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, earlier this year.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dani Dyer is upset about Jack Fincham's claims she's hungry for fame and money

Dani Dyer 'Disgusted' Over Ex Jack Fincham's Claim She 'Wants Money & Fame'

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    The Power Of Love artwork
    The Power Of Love
    Dalton Harris feat James Arthur
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  4. 4
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  5. 5
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  6. 6
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  7. 7
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  8. 8
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  9. 9
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  11. 11
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  12. 12
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  13. 13
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  14. 14
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  16. 16
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  17. 17
    Empty Space artwork
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Sunflower artwork
    Sunflower
    Post Malone feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  19. 19
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  21. 21
    Polaroid artwork
    Polaroid
    Jonas Blue feat. Liam Payne & Lennon
    itunes
  22. 22
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  23. 23
    1999 artwork
    1999
    Charli XCX Feat. Troye Sivan
    itunes
  24. 24
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  25. 25
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  26. 26
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  27. 27
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  28. 28
    Better artwork
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  29. 29
    I Found You artwork
    I Found You
    Benny Blanco & Calvin Harris
    itunes
  30. 30
    Love Made Me Do It artwork
    Love Made Me Do It
    Cheryl
    itunes
  31. 31
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  33. 33
    Merry Christmas Everyone artwork
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  34. 34
    Do They Know It's Christmas? artwork
    Do They Know It's Christmas?
    Band Aid
  35. 35
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
    Roy Wood & Wizzard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  39. 39
    In My Mind
    Dynoro & Gigi D'Agostino
    itunes
  40. 40
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site