Offset Tweeted That He Misses Cardi B And The Internet Is Not Here For It

Cardi B has also slammed rumours suggesting that her split with Offset is for publicity.

Last week, Cardi B announced that she and her husband, Offset, had called time on their relationship.

Over the weekend, Cardi B jumped on stage for the first time since announcing her breakup.

The rapper not only showed off her newly naked finger but changed one of the lines to her Migos collaboration ‘Motorsport’.

I told him the other day yeah we should get Divorced 😤❤️



Cardi Message To OffCheat #Offset #cardi pic.twitter.com/C0DH6IuW49 — BardiXNavy🔴 (@CartixC) December 9, 2018

“I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce!” she rapped.

The original line sings "I told him the other day, yeah, we should sell that p**n."

Offset doesn’t seem to be taking the breakup too well after tweeting “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI.” on Sunday (Dec 9).

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Fans, however, remain unimpressed as they filled up his comments with gifs and memes. One fan quoted a Cardi B lyric saying: “I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance”

Cardi B also addressed rumours suggesting that her split with Offset is for publicity by saying: "You think I got f**king pregnant, could have ruined my career for f**king publicity?"

The pair secretly married in October 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, earlier this year.

