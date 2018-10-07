BTS Become Youngest Ever Recipients Of Huge Award From President Of South Korea

BTS are set to release their 'Burn The Stage' movie in Novermber 2018. Picture: Instagram

BTS stars Jungkook, RM, Suga, V, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin were honoured with the Order of Cultural Merit from the South Korean government, making them the youngest recipients ever!

As BTS touched down in the UK for the first time ever to perform a piar of sold out shows at London's O2, the K-pop stars were awarded with the Order of Cultural Merit from the South Korean president.

> BTS Gave The Most Powerful UN Speech About Self-Love

According to sources, the Korean award is given to people with "outstanding meritorious services in the fields of culture and art in the interest of promoting the national culture and national development."

By being awarded the honour from the Korean government, BTS have become the youngest ever winners and it's nothing short of deserved, especially considering the worldwide fan base the group have built with their infectiously catchy music.

Speaking about awarding BTS the respected honour in their homeland, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yeon explained, "BTS is not only spreading songs with Korean lyrics to numerous young people in other countries, but are also spreading Hangul [to the world] as well."

BTS are yet to speak out about being awarded the Korean honour, but their fans have revealed their delight at the news, sharing their love for BTS on social media and declaring their delight for the K-pop kings.

BTS became the youngest ever recipients of the South Korean Order of Cultural merit. Picture: Twitter

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest BTS News!