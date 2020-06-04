BTS Donate To Black Lives Matter Organisations & Take Stand Against Racism

4 June 2020, 12:58

BTS speak out in support of Black Lives Matter & donate to organisations
BTS speak out in support of Black Lives Matter & donate to organisations. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS speak out in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and are donating to various organisations, pleasing millions of fans who had been asking why they hadn't used their platform.

BTS have posted a statement condemning racism and are donating to various organisations, making their millions of fans around the world happy by speaking out on Black Lives Matter and showing their solidarity.

Black Lives Matter: 9 Petitions You Can Sign To Support BLM In The UK

The K-pop group had faced backlash the last few days for staying silent as protests and marches broke out across the world and countless artists spoke out to support the movement- with many asking where the massively influential band were.

Taking to Twitter, their message was simple, written in both Korean and English: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

The band and their label BigHit are reportedly also in the process of donating various donations, but as they're still in the process of doing so, are unable to reveal the sources they're donating to, or the amount being given.

BigHit Entertainment said: "We are in the process of making a donation, although we are still in the process of sending money, but we are still unable to reveal the donor and the amount of money."

The band send strong messages with their music about speaking your mind and loving yourself, having even spoken at the UN, where their leader, RM, gave an impassioned speech about finding your voice regardless of your skin colour or gender identity.

He said: "So, let’s all take one more step. We have learned to love ourselves, so now I urge you to “speak yourself.”

"Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself."

"Find your name, find your voice by speaking yourself."

