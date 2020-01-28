BTS ARMY Urge K-Pop Group To Hire Translator For 2020 Tour After ‘Uncomfortable’ Interview

28 January 2020, 12:53

RM and Joon usually take it in turns to translate
RM and Joon usually take it in turns to translate. Picture: PA

BTS fans want the boys to get a translator ahead of their 2020 tour.

BTS fans have said they ‘feel bad’ that the boys don’t have a translator with them during interviews, and have petitioned for them to get one in time for their tour.

It all popped off after a clip of their chat with an LA-based radio station went viral on Twitter, which led the ARMY to claim the group seemed 'uncomfortable'.

The user who shared the video translated what Suga had said into English, as the ‘Boy With Luv’ hitmakers usually speak in their native language, Korean.

One person commented, saying: "They should’ve gotten a translator during the interview, they could’ve gotten more from BTS.”

Fans want BTS to express themselves
Fans want BTS to express themselves. Picture: Twitter

RM and Joon usually take it in turns to translate in interviews, but fans feel they aren’t being allowed to ‘express themselves’ properly because of the language barrier.

Another added: "They should have a translator for this kind of interview.. They want to express so much more but they don't feel comfortable speaking English yet.”

The ARMY also called out their management company, BigHit Entertainment, for not helping them, with one writing: "That one CEO of BH can come on Grammys red carpet and take pics w/ BTS like he's the 8th member.

“But he can't make the decision to provide a good translator for BTS when they're giving interviews in US.. voicing their thoughts doesn't matter as long as they look good in pics ig [sic].”

Fans are hesitant to buy tour tickets
Fans are hesitant to buy tour tickets. Picture: Twitter
"I hope BigHit would hire a Korean translator next time on BTS's interviews in the U.S because the iHeart interview earlier was quite cringey. The boys looked bored because of the same annoying questions and are seemed forced to speak English,” said another.

BTS’ fans are hoping for the band to be ‘comfortable' and able to ‘express themselves in English’ for their upcoming tour, with one adding: "Artists of BTS' station should have their own translator(s) with them for western press junkets. Namjoon shouldn't have to act as a translator for these interviews. It must be so stressful for him to constantly translate and give answers at the same time. Wish BH cared enough [sic].”

The ‘Fake Love’ singers, who smashed their recent Grammy’s performance, are headed on the road in April and some people have been hesitant about buying tickets, with one saying: "I really want to watch bts con in seoul :(((( i hope i can get along with what they will say since there will be no translator :( it’ll be kinda risky [sic].”

They are set to start their world tour in Seoul, South Korea, before continuing to the US, Europe and the UK.

