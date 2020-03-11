Billie Eilish World Tour 2020: Set List And Support Acts As 'Where Do We Go' Kicks Off In USA

Billie Eilish is bringing her ‘Where Do We Go’ 2020 world tour to the UK this year – but who will be supporting the singer, and what’s on the set list?

Billie Eilish has launched her world tour, kicking things off in Miami ahead of embarking across the USA before she brings ‘Where Do We Go’ to the UK in July.

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer added a string of extra dates in the UK after announcing her tour last year, and as they’re fast approaching fans are eager to know what to expect.

Billie Eilish’s 2020 tour set list

bury a friend

you should see me in a crown

my strange addiction

ocean eyes

COPYCAT

WHEN I WAS OLDER

8 wish you were gay

xanny

The Hill (Markéta Irglová cover)

lovely

listen

before i go

i love you

ilomilo

bellyache

idontwannabeyouanymore

No Time to Die

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

goodbye

Who is supporting Billie on 2020 tour?

Jessie Reyez is supporting Billie Eilish on her 2020 tour. Picture: Getty

Grammy-nominated Jessie Reyez will be opening Billie’s shows on a number of USA and European dates, including four nights at The O2 London.

Jessie is a 28-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter whose debut album will drop toward the end of March before she heads off on a headline tour of her own.

Also joining Billie on the European leg of her ‘Where Do We Go’ tour is South London-born singer JGrrey and American rapper MadeinTYO.

JGrrey, real name Jennifer Clarke, is a 26-year-old who describes her sound as ’smoky’ and ‘mellow’.

MadeinTYO is joining Billie Eilish on the European leg of her tour. Picture: Getty

Her song ‘Don’t Fade’ became an internet sensation when she sang it for Colours' YouTube channel in October 2017.

MadeinTYO, real name Malcom Jamaal Davis, is a 27-year-old rapper from Georgia who hit the spotlight when his hit ‘Uber Everywhere’ went viral in 2015 and was remixed in 2017 with Travis Scott.

His debut album, ’Sincerely Tokyo’, was released in October 2018.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News