Billie Eilish World Tour 2020: Set List And Support Acts As 'Where Do We Go' Kicks Off In USA

11 March 2020, 17:37

Billie Eilish is bringing her ‘Where Do We Go’ 2020 world tour to the UK this year – but who will be supporting the singer, and what’s on the set list?

Billie Eilish has launched her world tour, kicking things off in Miami ahead of embarking across the USA before she brings ‘Where Do We Go’ to the UK in July.

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer added a string of extra dates in the UK after announcing her tour last year, and as they’re fast approaching fans are eager to know what to expect.

Billie Eilish’s 2020 tour set list

bury a friend

you should see me in a crown

my strange addiction

ocean eyes

COPYCAT

WHEN I WAS OLDER

8 wish you were gay

xanny

The Hill (Markéta Irglová cover)

lovely

listen

before i go

i love you

ilomilo

bellyache

idontwannabeyouanymore

No Time to Die

when the party’s over

all the good girls go to hell

everything i wanted

bad guy

goodbye

Who is supporting Billie on 2020 tour?

Jessie Reyez is supporting Billie Eilish on her 2020 tour
Jessie Reyez is supporting Billie Eilish on her 2020 tour. Picture: Getty

Grammy-nominated Jessie Reyez will be opening Billie’s shows on a number of USA and European dates, including four nights at The O2 London.

Jessie is a 28-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter whose debut album will drop toward the end of March before she heads off on a headline tour of her own.

Also joining Billie on the European leg of her ‘Where Do We Go’ tour is South London-born singer JGrrey and American rapper MadeinTYO.

JGrrey, real name Jennifer Clarke, is a 26-year-old who describes her sound as ’smoky’ and ‘mellow’.

View this post on Instagram

🧚🏼‍♀️

A post shared by JGrrey (@jgrrey) on

MadeinTYO is joining Billie Eilish on the European leg of her tour
MadeinTYO is joining Billie Eilish on the European leg of her tour. Picture: Getty

Her song ‘Don’t Fade’ became an internet sensation when she sang it for Colours' YouTube channel in October 2017.

MadeinTYO, real name Malcom Jamaal Davis, is a 27-year-old rapper from Georgia who hit the spotlight when his hit ‘Uber Everywhere’ went viral in 2015 and was remixed in 2017 with Travis Scott.

His debut album, ’Sincerely Tokyo’, was released in October 2018.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Doja Cat's latest bop 'Like That' has been popping off on TikTok

Another Doja Cat Song ‘Like That' Is TikTok Viral As User Creates New Dance Following 'Say So’ Success

News

James Arthur has lost his voice.

James Arthur Shares Selfie From Hospital Bed After Cancelling Leeds Show
Charlie D'Amelio has been labelled the 'reigning queen of TikTok'

Who Is TikTok Star Charlie D'Amelio, How Old Is She & How Is She Famous?

Features

The One Direction have supportive siblings

One Direction Siblings: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik's Sisters & Brothers' Ages & Jobs Revealed

One Direction

BTS' TikTok profile contains a translation error

BTS’ TikTok Bio Contains Translation Blunder And The ARMY Is Making A New Fan Base Out Of It