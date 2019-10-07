Billie Eilish 'Where Do We Go' Tour: UK Venues, Tickets & Extra London O2 Dates Announced

Billie Eilish announces extra dates to her UK tour. Picture: PA/ Official Tour Images

Billie Eilish has already added extra UK dates after the initial shows quickly sold out for her 'Where Do We Go? World Tour' and here's how you can get tickets.

Billie Eilish is officially headed off on a World tour, announcing dates in the UK, Europe, USA and South America, already adding dates due to extremely popular demand- so here's everything you need to know about the 'Where Do We Go? World Tour' including dates, venues and ticket prices.

Making the announcement on her Twitter page, her team announced the extra dates: "UK: Due to overwhelming demand, Billie has added two additional shows in London at the O2 Arena. Tickets for all UK shows go on sale in 1 hour at 9am local time. All dates and ticket links are available."

UK: Due to overwhelming demand, Billie has added two additional shows in London at the O2 Arena. Tickets for all UK shows go on sale in 1 hour at 9am local time. All dates and ticket links are available at https://t.co/NJ4l6oUtdD pic.twitter.com/hntXYH6Lar — billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 4, 2019

The 17-year-old will be performing across the UK in Manchester, Birmingham and London from July 21st-July 30th at the end of the world tour in arenas with 20,000 capacities ever since shooting to mainstream with the album.

Tickets, for sale through Ticketmaster, are between £45-£102 and there's very limited availability left.

Since bursting onto the scene, becoming wildly popular on SoundCloud, she released 'Ocean Eyes' in 2016 and 'Lovely' with Khalid for the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack which has over 470 million YouTube views.

However, it is only upon her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, that she is embarking on a world tour, with hits including the album title track, and 'Bad Guy', and as can clearly be seen with her fast selling out arena tour- fans all over the world can't wait to see her!

