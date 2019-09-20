Billie Eilish Promises Fans She Will Tour Her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’

Billie Eilish is currently on tour. Picture: instagram

Billie Eilish has promised fans she will tour the 2017 EP she released before she became a global star.

Billie Eilish has made a vow to fans that she will tour ‘Don’t Smile At Me’.

The 17-year-old is currently on tour and, during a performance in LA on Wednesday, she performed three out of eight songs from her 2017 EP.

Billie Eilish Slams Magazine Who Used Her Image & Made Her 'Shirtless & Bald' Without Permission

But when she was asked to perform even more, she told the crowd she ‘always’ sees comments from upset fans complaining that they are ‘never’ going to hear her old songs live but that she is going to ‘eventually’ do a whole tour.

She said: “I always see [comments] like, ‘She’s never gonna do these songs ever again and we’re never going to hear them.’ Not true, dude!” she told the crowd.

“I’m going to… — eventually, this is eventually — I’m going to do a tour of all the old songs, so don’t worry. I promise. I’ve always wanted to do that. So eventually, in the future, we will do a ‘Don’t Smile at Me’ tour — just wait.”

WE’RE WAITING, BILLIE!

