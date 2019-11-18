Billie Eilish Releasing Kids Clothing Line After Dropping New Song 'Everything I Wanted'

Billie Eilish is dropping the new collection on 18 November . Picture: Instagram

Billie Eilish has announced a new addition to her merch in the cutest way possible.

Billie Eilish is dropping a kids clothing line and fans can’t wait.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer promoted the upcoming release in an adorable post where she was surrounded by children hugging and scrambling all over her.

The kids were all matching the 17 year old’s signature slime look in all-green outfits and fans cannot get over how cute it was.

One wrote: “This is honestly the cutest thing ever.”

“Omg we stan a fashion designer,” added another.

The collection will be out on 18 November on her online merchandise store, with the hitmaker posting the link across her socials in the run-up to its release.

So far, Billie hasn’t hinted at what the line will include, apart from the custom slime green shorts and t-shirts worn by the kids in the promo clip, yet fans are still ready to get their hands on it for Christmas.

One fan tweeted: “LIKE HELL Billie Eilish is releasing a kids clothing line. That’s Isaacs Christmas sorted [sic].”

“@billieeilish just announced her kids clothing line and my nephew doesn’t know how to act he’s soo excited,” added another.

Fans are awaiting the release of Billie Eilish's kids collection. Picture: Twitter

Billie has been busy with new music lately, after dropping her single ‘everything I wanted’ on November 13.

She confirmed the release days before it dropped, saying she was due to share ‘unheard’ tunes with fans, and she stood by her promise!

Her music video for ‘Xanny’ is set to be coming soon, after she confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram video.

.@BillieEilish confirms the “xanny” music video and two unreleased songs are on the way in new video.🎵 pic.twitter.com/6DpUrRVZ4g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2019

She said: “Yes the Xanny music video is coming. Yes I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of, be patient damn.”

It’s no surprise the ‘When The Party’s Over’ hitmaker is continuing her music success this year, after being named the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one album.

