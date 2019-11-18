Billie Eilish Releasing Kids Clothing Line After Dropping New Song 'Everything I Wanted'

18 November 2019, 11:07 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 11:16

Billie Eilish is dropping the new collection on 18 November
Billie Eilish is dropping the new collection on 18 November . Picture: Instagram

Billie Eilish has announced a new addition to her merch in the cutest way possible.

Billie Eilish is dropping a kids clothing line and fans can’t wait.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer promoted the upcoming release in an adorable post where she was surrounded by children hugging and scrambling all over her.

Billie Eilish Reveals New ‘Mullet’ Hairstyle Was An Accident After Hairdresser Burned It

The kids were all matching the 17 year old’s signature slime look in all-green outfits and fans cannot get over how cute it was.

One wrote: “This is honestly the cutest thing ever.”

“Omg we stan a fashion designer,” added another.

The collection will be out on 18 November on her online merchandise store, with the hitmaker posting the link across her socials in the run-up to its release.

So far, Billie hasn’t hinted at what the line will include, apart from the custom slime green shorts and t-shirts worn by the kids in the promo clip, yet fans are still ready to get their hands on it for Christmas.

One fan tweeted: “LIKE HELL Billie Eilish is releasing a kids clothing line. That’s Isaacs Christmas sorted [sic].”

“@billieeilish just announced her kids clothing line and my nephew doesn’t know how to act he’s soo excited,” added another.

Fans are awaiting the release of Billie Eilish's kids collection
Fans are awaiting the release of Billie Eilish's kids collection. Picture: Twitter

Billie has been busy with new music lately, after dropping her single ‘everything I wanted’ on November 13.

She confirmed the release days before it dropped, saying she was due to share ‘unheard’ tunes with fans, and she stood by her promise!

Her music video for ‘Xanny’ is set to be coming soon, after she confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram video.

She said: “Yes the Xanny music video is coming. Yes I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of, be patient damn.”

It’s no surprise the ‘When The Party’s Over’ hitmaker is continuing her music success this year, after being named the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one album.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  9. 9
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  11. 11
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  12. 12
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  13. 13
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  16. 16
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  17. 17
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  18. 18
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  25. 25
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  26. 26
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  27. 27
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  30. 30
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  36. 36
    Without You
    Westlife
    itunes
  37. 37
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  39. 39
    Beautiful Ghosts
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times

Harry Styles' Best Saturday Night Live Moments After He Shades Zayn Malik And Debuts 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles

Caitlyn Jenner was defended by I'm A Celeb viewers

I’m A Celeb Viewers Rush To Caitlyn Jenner’s Defence After Transphobic Comments Emerge On Social Media

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

Who Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Who Harry Styles' New Song Is Inspired By

Harry Styles

Michelle Visage was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Michelle Visage ‘Stormed Out’ Of Strictly Come Dancing After Elimination As ‘She Didn’t Feel Welcome’

TV & Film

Harry Styles joked about Zayn and referred to him as Ringo Starr

Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles