WATCH: Ava Max Makes Will Manning Scream As She Waxes His Hair

Ava Max was quizzed on her fellow #CapitalJBB stars, and had to brutally slap a waxing strip on to Will Manning every time she got one wrong.

Before Ava Max took to the Jingle Bell Ball stage, to sing her hits like 'Sweet But Psycho', she joined Jimmy Hill backstage to prove how much she knew about her fellow Ballers.

Ava Max - who recently leaked her Instagram password in a game of Quizface - popped by our backstage studio to get quizzed on the likes of Stormzy, Harry Styles and Liam Payne.

Ava Max waxed Will Manning's legs at #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

But there was a catch – for every question she got wrong, she had to rid Capital’s Will Manning of his hair, by waxing him. (And, no, we didn’t ask Will permission before Ava Max entered the studio…)

Unfortunately for Will, Ava didn't know what Rita Ora's middle name was, nor did she know exactly how tall Stormzy was, so Will Manning lost quite a lot of leg hair.

Ava Max took part in her first Ball at this year’s Summertime Ball, where she not only wowed the stars with her performance, but she also may have called 5 Seconds of Summer the “most psycho” out of all of her fellow stars.

“They party hard,” said the ‘So Am I’ singer, after Will Manning asked when she thought Luke, Ashton, Calum and Michael were the wildest members of Capital’s Summertime Ball line-up.

Ava Max performed alongside the likes of Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Jonas Blue at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 7 December 2019.

