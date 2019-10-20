WATCH: Ava Max Leaks Her Instagram Password On Quizface

20 October 2019, 15:57

Ava Max takes her place opposite Jimmy Hill in a brand new episode of Quizface... and it gets a little crazy.

If you wrote a wish list of things you'd like to see Ava Max do, you'd likely put in the following: Star in her very own superhero movie, give someone an actual haircut and be completely confused by our very Jimmy Hill. Well, luckily for you, every single one of these happen in this episode of Quizface.

Every Ava Max fan is going to want to see this...

WATCH: Liam Payne Talks One Direction Hiatus, Shamila & Tattoos On Quizface

Ava Max plays Quizface
Ava Max plays Quizface. Picture: Capital

Quizface has now officially started it's second season! The likes of Camila Cabello, Halsey, Liam Payne and Mabel have already graced the show alongside Jimmy Hill and there is plenty more to come..

Watch all the Quizface episodes on IGTV, Snapchat and YouTube now!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Leave Me Lonely (feat. YEBBA)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  7. 7
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  13. 13
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  14. 14
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  16. 16
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  17. 17
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  26. 26
    Harleys in Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  27. 27
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  28. 28
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  32. 32
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  34. 34
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  36. 36
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  40. 40
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hotting up

Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Cody Simpson Has Released A Song Inspired By Their New Relationship

Miley Cyrus

Emma Willis has had a number of different hairstyles over the years

Emma Willis’ Hair Transformation Through The Years As The Circle Host Unveils New Long Blonde 'Do

News

Amber Turner and Olivia Attwood feuding online after shady TOWIE comments

TOWIE's Olivia Attwood Hits Back At 'Press Hungry' Amber Turner's Shady Comments

TV & Film