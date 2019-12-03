Aitch Was Approached By Love Island Producers To Appear As Contestant

Aitch admits, before 'Taste (Make It Shake)' became such a hit, he was approached by producers to appear as a possible contestant on Love Island.

Aitch has reached dizzying levels of fame recently, with his tunes such as 'Taste (Make It Shake)' and 'Buss Down', and soon he's set to perform at his first Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

But he may have found stardom sooner if ITV had their way, after he admitted producers of Love Island approached him to appear as an Islander on the series.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT Line-Up: Taylor Swift & Stormzy Are Playing The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party

Aitch joined Capital Breakfast, with Rob Howard and Sonny Jay. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Rob Howard and Sonny Jay - whilst Roman Kemp's busy doing impressions in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle - Aitch admitted "I got asked to go on Love Island. No word of a lie."

He claimed that he turned down the opportunity to appear on the screen alongside the likes of Amber Gill - who recently shared thirsty tweets about Roman - Tommy Fury and Maura Higgins, as he "didn't have the body".

"Obviously it would have been funny; I did think about it. It was a 'no' straight away, but it would have been very funny," admitted Aitch.

> QUIZ: What Album Are You: Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' Or Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head'?

This comes after the rapper let slip that he had some celebrities message him via his Instagram DMs, including a Love Islander, but he wouldn't admit who, as he "wouldn't like to put someone on blast like that".

After rapping in school, Aitch rose to fame quickly by uploading several videos to YouTube, gaining hundreds of thousands of views in just three months.

Since, he has gained the attention of the likes of Stormzy, after releasing his first track, 'Straight Rhymez'. He recently released his second EP, 'AitcH2O', which featured his singles 'Taste (Make It Shake)' and his collaboration with ZieZie, 'Buss Down'.

> Catch All Of The Action From Aitch's #CapitalJBB Performance Over On Our App