Aitch Calls For Lewis Capaldi Collab After Trying Capital's 2020 Instagram Filter

13 January 2020, 17:00

Aitch has revealed he's got a verse ready for Lewis Capaldi after trying Capital's 'Who's your 2020 date?' Instagram filter.

There are so many funny '2020 predictions' Instagram filters going around right now and Capital has got its very own!

The 'Who is my 2020 date?' Instagram filter tries to predict which famous name you'll be hooking up with this year and even the celebrities themselves have been trying it out, including Anne-Marie and Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp.

> Lewis Capaldi Turned Down Camila Cabello For A Collaboration On 'Someone You Loved'

Now, Aitch is the latest celeb to have a go and the filter has randomly picked out Lewis Capaldi as his date for 2020!

But whilst Aitch isn't up for a date with the 'Someone You Loved' singer, he is keen for a future collaboration.

Falls Festival 2019/20 - Fremantle
Falls Festival 2019/20 - Fremantle. Picture: Getty

"Lewis Capaldi, I'm not going out with you," Aitch told his 1.5 million Instagram followers before adding another post to his Story, saying: "Nah but Lewis hit me up I got a verse for you."

We've checked on Instagram and Aitch follows Lewis Capaldi but Lewis doesn't follow him back... yet. If you spot Lewis dropping Aitch a follow then you know why!

Aitch and Lewis are both up for Best New Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards, alongside Mabel, Dave and Sam Fender, so fingers crossed that the stars can catch up about a possible collab at The O2 next month.

Aitch gave Capital's Instagram filter another go and it revealed that he'd be dating Joe from You in 2020, which understandably the rapper wasn't too impressed by either.

"Oh my days, I've got him," Aitch told his followers, "I'll f***ing batter him if he comes near me. Weirdo."

If you want to try Capital's 'Who is my 2020 date?' Instagram filter for yourself, click here if you're on your phone already or head to @capitalofficial on Instagram and tap the tab on our profile.

