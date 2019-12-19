Lewis Capaldi Turned Down Camila Cabello For A Collaboration On 'Someone You Loved'

19 December 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 11:59

Lewis Capaldi feared Camila Cabello's fame would overshadow his song
Lewis Capaldi feared Camila Cabello's fame would overshadow his song. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he turned Camila Cabello down in featuring on 'Someone You Loved' for fear of a bigger name overshadowing his music with their fame.

Lewis Capaldi's opened up about turning down huge names to collaborate on 'Someone You Loved' for fear of them overshadowing him with their fame, revealing Camila Cabello as one such example in an interview with Music Week magazine.

The 'Bruises' singer, who has had an exceptional year, gaining number 1 records both here and across the pond, explained he would rather be lower down the charts and known for his own music than having someone more famous overshadow him.

He confirmed he had been offered huge US names to feature on his successful record.

Lewis said: "I said, 'No, I'd rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature' because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else's song."

"Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, 'Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?" before adding there were other names

The Scottish singer has been referring to himself as 'America's Sweetheart' after his music shot to popularity in the states months after he became a household name in the UK, and his record label's president has told Music Week his personality has made him more popular than 'even their greatest expectations.'

Ted Cockle of Virgin EMI told the publication: "We had a hunch that Lewis had a personality that made him a little more interesting and entertaining than a lot of artists."

Thankfully, this year has paid off on a ridiculously improved level from even our great expectations, so we’re delighted."

