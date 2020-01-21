The 1975's Matty Healy & FKA Twigs Hold Hands At RuPaul's DragCon

21 January 2020, 10:16

The 1975's Matty Healy and FKA Twigs pictured together
The 1975's Matty Healy and FKA Twigs pictured together. Picture: Getty Images

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was spotted holding hands with singer FKA Twigs as the pair attended RuPaul's DragCon Uk together over the weekend, sparking rumours that they're dating.

RuPaul's DragCon arrived in London this weekend and there were a number of famous faces spotted mingling in the crowd.

The 1975's Matty Healy and fellow singer FKA Twigs were among the celebrities in attendance at London's Olympia... but rather interestingly the pair were actually spotted holding hands as they walked through the convention together.

Fans captured 30-year-old Matty and FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, checking out the panel shows, watching performances and meeting some of the queens.

Matty's mum and Loose Women star Denise Welch was also photographed with her son and FKA Twigs, so if the pair really are dating then things must be getting kinda serious for her to meet the parents.

Denise shared the photograph with her 69,000 Instagram followers but cropped out FKA in the post, which could be pretty telling that Matty and her are actually an item.

FKA Twigs has infamously dated Robert Pattinson between 2014 and 2017 and the couple were even rumoured to be engaged at one point. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter was recently thought to be dating Shia LaBeouf.

Meanwhile, Matty was believed to have split from his long-term girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks, last year.

According to insiders, Gabriella grew tired of Matty's endless partying and his hectic lifestyle with The 1975, who have grown to become one of the biggest bands in Britain.

"Ad Astra" Red Carpet Arrivals - The 76th Venice Film Festival
"Ad Astra" Red Carpet Arrivals - The 76th Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

"There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year," a source told this publication, "He parties a lot at home when he’s there and Gabby had just had enough."

Gabriella has since been linked to Liam Hemsworth and the pair were spotted kissing on Byron Beach, Australia over the weekend. There is speculation that Liam even introduced Gabriella to his parents in December.

Liam is currently going through divorce proceedings with his ex Miley Cyrus. The couple split in the summer last year after just a few months of marriage.

