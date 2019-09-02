Matt Healy Causes Outrage As He Wears Suicide Vest In The 1975 Music Video For ‘People’

Matt Healy is facing a huge backlash. Picture: The 1975/YouTube

Matt Healy is facing a backlash after wearing a suicide vest in The 1975's music video for ‘People’.

The 1975's Matt Healy has caused outrage after his new music video, ‘People’, shows the front-man wearing a suicide vest and blowing himself up.

He's been accused of being 'insensitive' towards the victims of the 2017 Manchester terror attack in which 22 people were killed leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Matt Healy Causes Outrage In 1975 'People' Video. Picture: YouTube

It has come as a shock to fans as the band are from the city and even have ‘Manchester’ as the only word in their Twitter bio.

In the video, you can see Matt appearing to smile before pressing a button and exploding the vest into a cloud of emojis.

Relatives of the victims that lost their lives at the Manchester attack have labelled the video ‘disgusting’.

Tweet About 1975 'People' Video Outrage. Picture: Twitter

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett lost his life in the bombing, tweeted, saying: “The 1975. Matt Healey...what the hell were you thinking of releasing a music video where you carry a suicide vest and blow yourself up?

"You are from Manchester. Be ashamed... be very ashamed. It is disgusting and an insult to the 22 people murdered."

Alex Klis, whose parents lost their lives in the attack also, said: “I expect better, especially from somebody who is from Manchester.

“Putting yourself in a suicide vest is so insensitive. Terrorist attacks are not something you use to make a music video look ‘cool’.”

Manchester City Council councillor Pat Karney described the video as ‘totally insensitive’.

He said: "He is one of us so should know what we would think.”

Matt, who is the son of Tim Healy and Denise Welch, is yet to respond to the backlash he has received.

