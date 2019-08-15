Matty Healy Kissed A Male Fan In Dubai And Fans Are Going Wild: 'This Is Legendary'

15 August 2019, 11:11

Matty Healy kissed a male fan in Dubai
Matty Healy kissed a male fan in Dubai. Picture: Getty

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy kissed one lucky fan in the crowd at his Dubai concert.

The 1975 performed in Dubai this week, putting on an energetic show as always, with frontman Matty Healy interacting with his fans in the crowd.

While performing ‘Loving Someone’, Matty ran off the stage and planted a kiss on one male fan’s lips after he asked him to marry him.

Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’

After giving him a hug everyone around him was very jealous of, Matty then smooched him without hesitation – a moment which was met with loud cheers from the rest of the crowd.

Dubai is known for being heavily suppressive of LGBTQ+ rights, so Matty’s brave move has since been flooded with supportive messages on social media.

Homosexuality is illegal in Dubai and is punishable with up to 10 years in jail.

Matty has since tweeted about his time in the UAE, saying he’s now unsure he’ll even be allowed to return.

He wrote: “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.

“But who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see :).”

A video of the amazing moment was caught on video by other fans, who captioned it: “Matty Healy kissing another man in an openly anti-lgbtq country… can you say legendary.”

As well as pulling the risky move, Matty also apparently gave a speech about acceptance.

“Matty Healy really gave a speech about acceptance, played 'loving someone' (lgbt anthem), and went down to the crowd and kissed a guy on his lips after he asked matty to marry him all in dubai where being gay is illegal,” tweeted another fan.

“Yeah I don’t care about any other stans anymore tbh Matt Healy is my #1 now,” wrote a third.

The 1975 are known to champion LGBTQ+ rights and last year donated to help set up London’s first LGBTQ+ Community Centre.

