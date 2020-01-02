Roman Kemp's £100k Wake Up Terms & Conditions

Full terms and conditions.

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Roman Kemp’s 100k Wake-Up radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 6th January 2020 to 14th February 2020 on The Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the Competition, an Entrant must identify the mystery voice played on-air, as directed by the presenter(s).

4) An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword ROMAN and their answer (their guess at the name of the mystery voice) to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

6) Each weekday at 9am, a new round will open, with a new voice to identify. Each round will close at 8am the next day, except for rounds on Friday which will remain open across the weekend and then close at 8am on the following Monday. Entrants who enter after the closing time will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged.

7) The final round of the Competition will close on Friday 14th February at 8am. No new round will be opened on this date.

8) Global is not responsible for any latency experienced by an Entrant’s mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same Competition round, they will receive an additional two entries at no extra cost into that Competition round. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

10) Once the text lines of each round have closed, one Entrant will be selected at random from all the entries during that round, to win the prize for that individual round (the “Individual Round Prize”). If the selected entry is eligible and has the correct answer, the Entrant will be called back by Capital. If the entry does not have the correct answer or is ineligible, another entry will be selected, and this Entrant will be called back by Capital.

11) Misspelled answers or variations on the correct answer may be accepted at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

12) All winning Entrants will be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

13) For the avoidance of doubt, each Competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

14) At any point throughout the duration of each round, Global reserves the right to play the mystery voice as many times as it sees fit, and to announce clues to the identity of the voice at its absolute discretion.

15) On Friday 14th February, once the text lines of the final round have closed, an additional draw (the “Additional Draw”) to win a grand prize (the “Grand Prize”) will also take place.

16) One winner will be selected at random from all the entries from all rounds across the duration of the Competition. Bonus entries, as described in clause 9, will also be included in the Additional Draw. If the selected entry is eligible and has the correct answer for the round it corresponds to, the Entrant will be called back by Capital. If the entry does not have the correct answer or is ineligible, another entry will be selected and called back by Capital.

17) The Entrant from the Additional Draw will be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win the Grand Prize and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

18) For the avoidance of doubt, a winner for an Individual Round Prize will be drawn from each Competition round, including from the final round of the Competition. Eligibility:

19) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

20) An Entrant can enter up to twice each round (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

21) Entrants must have a bank account as the cash prize will be paid by BACS transfer.

22) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on-air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

23) Winners of an Individual Round prize may not win another Individual Round Prize. However, winners of Individual Round Prizes are still eligible to win the Grand Prize of £100,000, and they may continue to enter the Competition on this basis.

24) All winners, whether of an Individual Round Prize or the £100,000 Grand Prize will not be eligible to enter any other Global competitions for a period of 6 months from the date of their win.

Prize:

25) The Individual Round Prize (the prize available in each round) is £1,000

26) The Grand Prize received by one winner will be £100,000 27) Cash prizes will be paid by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

28) We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to the bank account of each winner promptly but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. Each winner will be required to provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS in order for us to process the transfer. Otherwise, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could take up to 28 days. Furthermore, this online form must be completed and submitted before 10am in order to be paid the same day.

29) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative prize is available.

30) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000

Roman Kemp's £100K Wake Up FAQs



How do I enter a competition round?

Firstly, you need to identify the celebrity voice we play you. Then, to enter, text ROMAN followed by your answer (the name of the celeb that you think the voice belongs to) to 83958. Each entry costs £1.50 plus your standard network rate. Keep it Capital, because we’ll play you the voice to identify, and reveal clues to their identity, throughout the competition round. If you text the keyword but don’t include your answer, you won’t be able to win, but you’ll still be charged.

When do I enter?

We open a new round, with a new voice to identify, at 9am every day from Monday to Friday. We’ll close the rounds the next day at 8am, except for the round that opens on Friday – you’ll have the whole weekend to enter that one and it’ll close the following Monday at 8am. If you text when the lines are closed, you won’t go into the draw but you may still be charged. Also, make sure that you’re identifying the correct voice for the round that’s open, or you won’t be able to win!

I entered the competition – do I need to be available to answer your call to win a £1,000 daily prize?

Yes! We’ll be randomly selecting a £1,000 winner for each round of the competition, then calling them up Monday - Friday from 8am. So if you entered a specific round, make sure you’re available to answer your phone safely when the round has closed, or we’ll have to call someone else up to win!

Do I need to answer my phone for the £100,000 prize too?

You do! When the final competition round has closed, we’ll be randomly selecting the £100,000 winner from ALL the correct entries across the competition. So make sure you’re available to answer your phone safely from 8am on Friday 14th February. Otherwise, someone else will win the cash instead!

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. If you win a £1,000 daily prize, you won’t be able to win another one, but your entries will still be eligible to win the £100,000 prize on the final day.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: 0344 809 0202 Vodafone: 0808 040 8408 EE (from your EE mobile): 150 3: 0333 338 1003 Sky: 0333 7591 018 Virgin: 0345 454 1111

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the round closed

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Capital?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQ