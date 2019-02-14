Roman Kemp And Vick Hope Star In David Walliams' Marvellous Marvellous Musical Podcast

14 February 2019, 12:06

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope make appearances in Classic FM's new podcast
Roman Kemp and Vick Hope make appearances in Classic FM's new podcast. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp and Vick Hope both make appearances in Classic FM's brand new podcast, David Walliams' Marvellous Marvellous Musical Podcast.

Roman Kemp and Vick Hope have both made appearances on Classic FM's brand new podcast, David Walliams' Marvellous Musical Podcast. Which is - frankly - marvellous!

The Capital Breakfast hosts appear on an episode each, in the ten-part series.

Eagle-eared listeners will hear Roman Kemp appear as the gruff and tough security for music's first true rockstar, Franz Liszt, while Vick Hope stars as - naturally - Judge Judy, in an episode all about Clara Schumann.

You can hear Ro and Vick by subscribing to Classic FM's podcast, on Apple or Google now.

David Walliams hosts the new podcast for Classic FM
David Walliams hosts the new podcast for Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

David Walliams said: “I’m incredibly happy to be working with Classic FM on a brand new venture, bringing the fascinating stories and the works of iconic composers to life, through fun and insightful storytelling.

"It’s wonderful to be able to bring a whole genre of music to a new generation of children, whilst getting the rest of the family listening and enjoying at the same time.”

