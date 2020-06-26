Exclusive

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

After their honeymoon was cancelled due to coronavirus, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp organised a holiday for Beki and Sam's cardboard cutouts.

Beki and Sam, two key workers, were forced to cancel their honeymoon twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp wanted to help out.

The recently-married couple were supposed to fly to Australia this week, but as flights were cancelled, Roman organised for cutouts of the pair to go, in their own Cardboard Honeymoon.

Beki and Sam went on a Cardboard Honeymoon after their real holiday was cancelled. Picture: Capital

With help from our Australian tour guide, Tom, the pair managed to see some of the most iconic sights from Down Under, including the Sydney Opera House and some of the country's wildlife.

It was sort of going swimmingly, until the pair were escorted off of the set of Home and Away. Becki said, "At least I've seen [the set], and now all of the cast know who I am, so if I ever go back, I can just say 'hello' to them, can't I?"

However, Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay couldn't let it that - after a pair of cardboard cutouts enjoyed week-long excursion through Australia, could they?

Tom gave a couple a Cardboard Honeymoon tour through Australia. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast gifted Beki and Sam two tickets to any location of their choice for a real honeymoon, for whenever flights resumed again.

"I'm a bit flabbergasted to be honest," said Sam. "We've got the best of both worlds. We've done everything we've wanted to do, so far, and we just can't believe it!"

