Joe Garratt Spills Love Island Tea, And David Guetta Chripses Vick Hope In This Week's Podcast

Joe Garratt, David Guetta and RAYE all appear on this week's Capital Breakfast podcast. Picture: Capital

If you've missed your favourite moments on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, you can now catch up with their brand new podcast.

If you're anything like us, your whole life has revolved around Love Island.

Which is why we had to get the recently evicted Joe Garratt to pop by and spill all the tea on the show. He also compared Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to sandwiches. Don't listen if you're hungry.

RAYE and David Guetta joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

We also caught up with superstars, David Guetta and RAYE. You'd have thought they'd have had loads of stories about celebrities, but it turns out they just humiliate themselves in front of fellow DJ, Calvin Harris, by tackling his security and waving pasta in front of his face. You need to hear it to believe it.

And we'd like to get serious for the last part of this podcast. We may have just got someone fired in this week's Don't Hang Up! after we pranked a listener's boss. If you're the now jobless listener, you can come work for us. Deal?

