Ariana Grande & Shawn Mendes Are Performing At The 2018 MTV VMA's

Ariana Grande & Shawn Mendes To Perform At 2018 VMA's. Picture: Getty

Yes, it's really happening. Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes AKA our two favourite superstars on planet earth will be performing at this year's MTV VMA's taking place on the 20th August.

The MTV VMA's always deliver with iconic performances from the hottest artists, and this year's show is going to be bigger than ever, as Shawn Mendes is taking to the stage to perform 'In My Blood', and as if that wasn't enough, Ariana Grande will also make an appearance to debut 'God Is A Woman' and we're honestly freaking about how iconic it's going to be.

Ariana Grande is nominated a whopping five times, including video of the year with 'No Tears Left To Cry' and Artist Of The Year, and Shawn has scooped up three nominations including Best Pop.

ariana performing at the vma’s? i agree. pic.twitter.com/BPBylH1X9C — grace (@BabyAriGr) August 2, 2018

We're so excited for this double helping of pop legendary, that we've created a joint name for the two, we now introduce to you- Shariana, and we will be glued to our refresh button come August 20th to see what will obviously be an iconic couple of performances.

It was also announced earlier this week that J-Lo will be this year's recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, with previous winners including Kanye West and Rih Rih (presented by Drake, who infamously went in for a kiss, only to be swerved by the singer).

Basically, it's going to be a MASSIVE year for the award's show and all of a sudden we aren't so sad Love Island finished.

