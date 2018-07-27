Love Island Spoiler: Couples Forced To Dump Each Other In Shocking Twist

Love Island's Contestants Shocked At Couple Dumping Twist. Picture: ITV2

There's another shock dumping coming to the Love Island villa, but this time the couples are forced to vote each other off, and things are about to get awkward...

As we creep ever closer to the Love Island 2018 finale, you might think the producers are going to leave the couples to enjoy their last few days in the villa drama free, enjoying their dates, or, car, if you're Dr. Alex.

WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Spill The Loyal-Tea

Not so much. As the latest Love Island episode tonight will show, the producers aren't done throwing curveballs yet, and in a shock twist each couple must vote to dump one another, and the couple with the most votes are dumped.

The cruel twist comes in the midst of each couple's romantic and final date, and is bound to throw the harmonious vibes completely off, but so goes the rules of the savage dating show, and NGL, we love it.

The dumping means one couple lose out on the final stretch to the final, and a shot at the £50,000 prize money, and for once we don't envy the islanders one bit... but can't wait to watch it.

We'll keep you updated with all of the wildest Love Island spoilers as they happen, and they're bound to be filled with drama.

