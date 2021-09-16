A Playlist To Help You Ace Your First Term At University

Here are some music recs to get you through the first term of university. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Term time is here once again! We've collated some music recommendations to get you in the best headspace to smash through that nerve-racking first term of university.

Summer is through and September is here, meaning that school is once again in session!

Starting university throws a lot of new experiences your way, so we've put together some playlists that can give you a slice of normality as you adjust to your new campus.

5 Pop Stars You Didn't Know Went To Uni & What They Had To Say About It

Whether you want some freshers bangers, calming study songs or some tunes to get you hyped as you decorate your new dorm room, we've got you covered!

All the chill songs to accompany your study session. Picture: Getty

When you want to study in focus mode

Calming lullaby-like tunes to get you focused on those first daunting university assignments.

Your favourite popstars most relaxing tracks for your study sessions, from Harry Styles to Halsey, we have some recommendations to get you through.

'Your Power' by Billie Eilish

'Meet Me in the Hallway' by Harry Styles

'Champagne Problems' by Taylor Swift

'Darling' by Halsey

'Stoned at the Nail Salon' by Lorde

Chill out to some bops with your new housemates. Picture: Getty

When you want to socialise with your new flatmates

'Right Here' by Zara Larsson

'Love (Sweet Love) by Little Mix

'One Night' by Griff

'Take My Breath' by The Weeknd

'BED' by Joel Correy and RAYE

'Industry Baby' by Lil Nas X (Jack Harlow)

Vibe to some tunes as you make your new house a home. Picture: Getty

When you want to vibe whilst unpacking

'Better Off Without You' by Becky Hill (featuring Shit K3y)

'You' by Troye Sivan

'You Broke Me First' Tate McRae

'What A Waste' by GRACEY

'good 4 u' by Olivia Rodrigo

