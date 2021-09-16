A Playlist To Help You Ace Your First Term At University

On Air Now
16 September 2021, 17:59
Term time is here once again! We've collated some music recommendations to get you in the best headspace to smash through that nerve-racking first term of university.
Summer is through and September is here, meaning that school is once again in session!
Starting university throws a lot of new experiences your way, so we've put together some playlists that can give you a slice of normality as you adjust to your new campus.
Whether you want some freshers bangers, calming study songs or some tunes to get you hyped as you decorate your new dorm room, we've got you covered!
Calming lullaby-like tunes to get you focused on those first daunting university assignments.
Your favourite popstars most relaxing tracks for your study sessions, from Harry Styles to Halsey, we have some recommendations to get you through.
