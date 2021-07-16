QUIZ: Answer These 10 Pop Questions And We’ll Guess Your Exact Age Right Every Time

Can we guess how old you are from these pop music questions? Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Are your pop opinions telling? Answer our questions on the likes of Ariana Grande, One Direction and more and we bet we can guess your age from the answers...

Do you share the same thoughts on pop music as other people your age? Let's find out!

What are your thoughts on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles?

Answer these ten questions all about mainstream music and we'll give you our best estimation of your age – we have a pretty good success rate!

Pop Empowerment Playlist: Lyrics To Remind You Of Your Self-Worth

Are you more Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran, do you prefer streaming or vinyl... tell us and we'll get your age right every time...

Did we guess right?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital