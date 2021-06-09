Activities To Top Up Your Dopamine Levels

Activities that will boost your productivity, creativity and mental wellbeing. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

We've got you covered with these activities to help you feel motivated and proactive.

It's so important to keep your mental health and wellbeing in check – we've listed some ways to help you maintain a healthy routine and stay positive!

Dopamine is your ‘motivation molecule’, it boosts your drive, focus and overall happiness.

If you’re looking for ways to stay active and get productive then look no further!

Six Documentaries Guaranteed To Kickstart Your Productivity

Here’s what you can do to get those dopamine levels doubling...

Music

It's common knowledge that music has quite an impact on our mood, but did you know that your favourite tunes can also trigger your dopamine production?

Listen to your best bops

Get nostalgic and go back to your all-time faves, listening to a familiar song will guarantee your brain to release those happy hormones.

How about make a playlist of songs that remind you of a certain time, for example: 'Songs from First Year of Uni', 'Tunes that remind me of being a kid' or 'Summer Road Trip Bangers' – the world is your oyster, so get creative with it!

Try and master an instrument. Picture: Getty

Get musical

If just listening to records doesn't suffice then not to worry – get involved and make some music of your own!

Practising and performing music can be a euphoric experience, even if you're not a natural virtuoso.

Just picking up an instrument of your choice and mastering a couple of chords will get that creativity flowing, who doesn't like learning a new skill?

Discover new artists

There is so much music out there to be discovered! With today's streaming-centric industry you have the world of music literally at your fingertips.

Find some new tunes online and get ready to fall in love with artists you didn't even know were out there!

Reaching out to friends for new music recommendations is the best way to expand your musical lexicon... good luck!

Music is the best way to quickly top up those happy hormones. Picture: Getty

Exercise

Exercise boasts a deluge of benefits both mentally and physically, it helps stabilise your mood and combat anxiousness.

We've listed some sporty activities that are especially good for motivation and productivity...

Swimming has so many mental health benefits. Picture: Getty

Swimming

As well as being the perfect hobby for those hot summer months, there are some unique advantages to this water-borne sport.

Swimming is a low-impact activity that provides an all-over body workout, being one of the only sports that put all your muscles to work simultaneously.

It's a relaxing and peaceful way to alleviate stress, improve coordination and better your posture!

Getting outdoors everyday is imperative in boosting your dopamine. Picture: Getty

Get outdoors... walking, running, you name it!

Not only is it important to stay active but it's equally imperative to get that daily dosage of vitamin D.

Light, in general, triggers your dopamine production, getting out there and staying active whilst soaking up those rays should make you feel happier and healthier in no time.

So whether that's a jog, a brisk walk or an outdoors yoga class – make sure you're drinking up that sunlight!

Meditation

Take a moment to meditate, be mindful and sit still...

Try out meditation and mindfulness. Picture: Getty

Meditation can do a world of good for your mental health, it can help you manage your anxiety and stress levels and most importantly, it allows you to get to know yourself better.

Try and incorporate it into your daily routine, the more you practice, the more benefits you will reap – it promotes emotional health, self-awareness and self-love.

Get social...

What can make you feel happier than spending time with your loved ones?

Not only will spending time with friends and family help you, but it helps them too – this one is a win-win!

Staying social is so important for your wellbeing. Picture: Getty

A viral tweet illustrated the ways in which you can stay connected with the people that mean the world to you and do so in a productive way...

The 'errand hang' is a way of normalising spending time with your mates whilst also getting that pesky to-do list done.

This is very normalized in my culture. The first time I asked an American friend to errand hang with me, she was so shocked I felt like I did something wrong. That’s when I learned in American culture, expecting company for mundane reasons is considered not independent enough. pic.twitter.com/qGkcNkzCcI — Cindy Wang Brandt (@cindywangbrandt) June 7, 2021

Whether you're getting out or staying in, keep these ideas in mind for when you're feeling like you might need a little boost.

Don't forget to put your mental wellbeing first!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital