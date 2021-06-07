Six Documentaries Guaranteed To Kickstart Your Productivity

Documentaries from your favourite artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande will boost your creativity. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Ever need a boost to your productivity? These documentaries can help, from films made by your fave artists like Ariana Grande to feel-good flicks that you can find on various streaming sites.

Sometimes we just need a little push to kickstart our day, whether you're in the mood for something musical or something educational - we've got you covered with these documentary recommendations.

Pop sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have given us glimpses into their fast-paced lifestyles – but if you're after something a little more mellow like calming wildlife docs – we've taken that into consideration too!

If you like a good old concert film or something a little bit less industry-specific then you will find what you’re looking for with these...

excuse me, i love you by Ariana Grande

Haven't had the chance to see Ariana in all her glory live yet? Do not fret – excuse me, i love you, not only depicts Ari’s Sweetener World Tour but we also get a glimpse into the magic that occurs behind the scenes.

The film exudes positivity and gives a great insight into the singer’s world, from her humour to her relationship with her dancers and crew.

The 27-year-old star is funny, witty and unfiltered in the feature – this watch will certainly spark your ambition for the day!

Streaming on Netflix

Miss Americana by Taylor Swift

Miss Americana coincided with the release of ‘Lover’, a new positive and sunny era for the singer, who at the time had just concluded a metamorphic, darker period of her artistry with the ‘Reputation’ album.

The revealing and honest documentary was named in part after track number seven from her seventh studio album.

Although a rewarding watch, the flick does approach some harder-hitting issues, however, optimism rules the day as Taylor shows how you can overcome your hurdles – what's more inspiring than that?

Streaming on Netflix

If the two-hour documentary doesn't quite fulfil your Taylor content quota then don't worry – the 'Cardigan' singer has been very busy as of recent.

Folklore: the long pond studio sessions is a live recording Taylor produced in collaboration with Disney+ in 2020.

You can sit back and enjoy all 17 tracks from 'Evermore's' sister album, as well as hearing facts about Taylor's creative process between the wistful bops.

Streaming on Disney+

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry

Billie's documentary centres around the process of recording her debut album, 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'.

The film follows the 'Lost Cause' singer's success story from the age of 15 and all the trials and tribulations that have come with fame.

Take a journey through the 19-year-old star's discography and let your creativity flow after watching the wildly successful flick from this young powerhouse.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama inspired the masses with this flick that centred around the release of her memoir of the same name.

The film offers a rare and intimate look into the former First Lady of the United States' life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarked on a book tour that highlights the power of community.

She tackles conversations surrounding race, politics and social barriers, not only will you come away feeling motivated but also inspired to make positive changes no matter how big or small.

Streaming on Netflix

Chasing Happiness by The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers released Chasing Happiness in 2019, preceding the group's fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins' by several days.

The film gives a behind the scenes view of the group preparing for their first musical venture together in over six years, showing the close-knit bond between the brothers-turned-bandmates.

Certainly an uplifting and motivating watch – bonus points goes to Sophie Turner's cameo appearance!

Streaming on Amazon Prime

And if those didn't tickle your fancy, we have more...

If you're not in a particularly musical mood then there is still a whole host of films out there that can get you in that motivated headspace!

These picks cover nature, travel, creativity and much more.

My Octopus Teacher – streaming on Netflix

– streaming on Netflix One Strange Rock – streaming on NowTV

– streaming on NowTV The Endless Summer – streaming on Amazon Prime

– streaming on Amazon Prime The Pixar Story – streaming on Disney+

– streaming on Disney+ Tidying Up With Marie Kondo – streaming on Netflix

– streaming on Netflix Happy – streaming on Amazon Prime

We hope these help you boost your creativity, seize the day and get that pesky to-do list done...

Good luck!

