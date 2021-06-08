Tips To Help You Overcome The Graduation Blues

Graduation is a scary time but we have some tips to help you through. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Graduation is an exciting and scary time – especially right now! But we've got you covered with some top tips to help you ease yourself into the world of work.

Dear Class of 2021...

Let’s face it, graduating at any time can throw you through a loop but finishing your studies in these times is a little more complicated.

QUIZ: Answer These 8 Questions And We'll Tell You Your Song Of The Summer

No longer being a student but also not quite feeling like a fully-fledged adult can at times feel like a limbo – but know that you're not alone!

It may be a confusing and frustrating time but take comfort in the fact that you now have the freedom and opportunity to take the next steps in your life and career.

We know... it's equal parts excitement and terror! Let’s talk through some steps that might ease your post-uni journey...

Follow these tips to help you combat the post-uni blues. Picture: Getty

Stay busy

Getting a job straight out of university isn’t on the cards for everyone, sometimes it takes a little bit of time and even more patience to get you where you need to be.

The best thing you can do is stay active, continue to do bits and bobs of freelance work within your field if you can and keep on top of current affairs within the industry you're hoping to break into.

Stay busy and motivated until you land that dream job. Picture: Getty

Stay positive

This isn’t always what you want to hear but having a motivated mindset can never harm your job search.

It may not feel like it at the moment but you will not regret taking the time to figure out what it is that you really want to do.

Remember to be patient with yourself, you never know what's around the river bend.

Stay positive throughout this formative time. Picture: Getty

Make the most of your resources

Most universities allow their alumni to have access to their professional development centre long after they have graduated.

Make sure you know what free services you are entitled to from your alma mater, you may very well get job counselling, contacts, access to virtual job fairs and so much more!

It's also important to note that keeping close ties with your department, fellow grads and lecturers is not only a lovely thing to do in general but it's also beneficial to your job search.

Never hesitate to reach out and use the resources you have at your disposal. Picture: Getty

How to celebrate your graduation at home

Before you get bogged down with finding your post-study dream job, remember to celebrate!

You may still have to wait a little while for that 'throw your cap in the air' movie moment, but make sure you commemorate this big achievement – you've earned it!

There are so many ways you can mark the occasion: have a little back garden graduation ceremony of your own, host a photo shoot with a makeshift backdrop, maybe even curate your own celebratory class of 2021 playlist – here are some picks to get you started...

'U.N.I' by Ed Sheeran

by Ed Sheeran 'School Spirit' by Kanye West

by Kanye West 'Schoolin' Life' by Beyoncé

by Beyoncé 'The Climb' by Miley Cyrus

by Miley Cyrus 'Going Away To College' by Blink 182

Make sure you celebrate your big moment! Picture: Getty

We know there is no easy first step out of university, especially right now, but have faith that everything will fall into place.

Completing the final year of year studies in 2021 is a massive accomplishment in itself!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital