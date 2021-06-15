Camila Cabello Gets Candid In Interview With Mental Health Advocate

Camila Cabello gets candid about mental health in Instagram interview. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello posts an Instagram video where she talks about healing, mental wellbeing and the importance of reaching out.

Camila Cabello got real about wellbeing on Instagram as she urged fans to speak up about mental health.

On Saturday, the 'Señorita' singer sat down with Doctor Nadine Burke Harris to talk about anxiety, stress and healing.

The 24-year-old star spoke about her own journey of acceptance that she began in her adolescence.

Camila Cabello takes to Instagram to speak on the importance of working through trauma. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila has been vocal in the past about her struggles with anxiety and OCD, she's now using her platform to amplify the voices of medical professionals to help others!

The pop-sensation spoke with Dr. Nadine about how toxic stress can affect people in their youth and how this can be combatted.

They discussed the importance of understanding our experiences and seeking help to discover a path towards healing.

Camila Cabello has long been vocal about issues surrounding mental health. Picture: Getty

Camila said in the video: "In my late teens and early 20s, I experienced feeling like I had symptoms of an anxiety disorder and feeling like – 'Oh, where is that coming from?'

"I would really beat myself up about it and be hard on myself."

She continued speaking about the effects of trauma with the health advocate, talking about how it not only impacts your mind but your body too.

Camila urged her 53.4 million followers to educate themselves on the topics that were touched on in the interview, directing fans to My Number Story if they wish to learn more.

We're so happy to see the songstress using her platform to reach out to fans on such poignant issues!

