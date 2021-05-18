You Can Now Meditate To The Voices Of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes And More!

Celebrities like Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles are collaborating with meditation apps. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Want your favourite celebs to read you to sleep? You can listen to narrated meditation stories from Camila Cabello to Harry Styles.

Practicing self-care is crucial to maintaining our wellbeing, nowadays it's hard to keep on top of our mental health but everyday there are more and more resources out there to help tackle anxiety and sleep deprivation.

Calm is a mental fitness app that features stories, meditation guides and soundscapes to lessen anxiety and soothe listeners. The app has become a frequent collaborator with celebrities, creating sleep stories featuring the likes of Harry Styles and Leona Lewis.

On Monday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their series 'Breathe Into It' - in honour of this news we're going to be breaking down a list of the celebrity features you can find in the mindfulness and meditation world!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes partner with Calm

Two of the most recent stars to partner with Calm are the superstar couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Camilla took to Instagram to announce her new series to fans: "Having the necessary resources to prioritise our mental health is so important. Meditation has been one of the most helpful tools for me so I am excited to announce my new series, Breathe Into It.

"You'll be able to learn more about my own personal journey and hear stories from my heart. I can't wait to share this with you all."

Fans are excited to be following the famous couples' journey to mindfulness.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have partnered with Calm to help their fans with anxiety. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' story 'Dream With Me' is a fan favourite

Famously, Harry Styles released a 'sleep story' with Calm in July called 'Dream With Me'. The chart-topping singer guides listeners through a lullaby-like story, the project was an instant hit with fans.

Since Harry's collaboration made waves online, floods of stars have gotten involved in the mindfulness and meditation platform.

Harry Styles partnered with the app last year to the excitement of fans. Picture: Getty

Chris Hemsworth founds his own meditation app

Chris Hemsworth launched his app Centr, a platform that aims to combat anxiety, stress and loneliness. In April of last year they launched a series of sleep visualisations designed for children.

As well as this, Hemsworth's project helps with all-round health, tackling healthy eating and fitness.

Chris Hemsworth has launched his own wellbeing app for children and adults. Picture: Getty

Priyanka Chopra narrated a 'Sleep Time Story'

In November Priyanka Chopra became yet another celebrity to lend their voice to Calm and produce a 'Sleep Time Story'.

She narrated 'The Tale Of Taleisha', a relaxing anecdote about a woman living in the Amazon Rainforest.

Her dulcet tones will send anyone calmly to sleep in no time.

Priyanka Chopra has made her voiced her own story with Calm. Picture: Getty

If you just can't get enough of the celebrity-infused relaxation then not to worry! A deluge of stars have become ambassadors for various meditaiona and well-being platforms, here's some of our favourites!

Kate Winslet

Britney Spears

Mandy Moore

Kelly Rowland

Leona Lewis

Matthew McConaughey

You can download the app to have access to these soothing celebrity-read stories.

