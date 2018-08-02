'Love Island' Afterparty Secrets Revealed By Voiceover Iain Stirling

After Love Island's finale wrapped up and the contestants are allowed to return to the real world, Iain Stirling has revealed everything that goes on when the camera's stop rolling, from getting their phones returned to having one massive silent disco party.

Love Island's Iain Stirling has revealed everything that went down the minute the camera's stopped rolling an the couple's and crew could finally relax and have a drink after 8 weeks of mania, and it sounded like so much fun.

Iain revealed on Lorraine how the contestants get their phones returned to them in a plastic pouch 'like prisoners' and watch in astonishment as they see their formerly tiny followings having blown up to millions in their absence.

Iain confessed after camera's stop rolling, everyone goes for an afterparty in their favourite local bar in Mallorca, but as noise wasn't permitted after 1am, it turned into a silent disco!

He also admitted this year's series had a 'different vibe' to past years, as it was much harder to get couples to work, saying: "We couldn't get anyone to stay together" adding: "I think it's very synonymous with the generation now, always looking for an upgrade."

We're sure Laura has no idea what you're talking about, Iain.

