WATCH: Girl Wakes Up From Surgery And Thinks She's Kylie Jenner

When this girl woke up from getting her teeth removed at the dentist, she was pretty alarmed as she was certain she was the youngest and richest of the Kardashian dynasty, Kylie Jenner, and what took place might be the most hilarious video we've ever seen.

Post-dentist videos are always a good laugh, but this girl has just taken it to a whole new level when she woke up fully convinced she was Kylie Jenner and begun to freakout at how crazy her life was.

Whilst hysterically crying, she questions: "My dad is Caitlyn Jenner?!" and asks her mom, "Are you Kris Jenner?!" whispering to herself, "my life is so crazy".

We've never felt a mood more than when she says: "I want to go home...to my mansion" cos' honestly, same here, hun. Same here.

When her mum asks if they're going to have to move into the mansion, she replies: "I don't know, I'm not the parent, Im not Caitlyn, I can't make these decisions!"

Someone needs to give her a TV show, immediately, you know, aside from KUWTK.

