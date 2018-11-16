Grab A Wagamamas For Make Some Noise

East Midlands Designer Outlet. Picture: McArthurGlen

Food at Wagamama's is always good but it's even better when you pay less for it.

Tom and Claire from Capital Drive are sorting you out with a major deal at Wagamama's at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

On 22nd November you can get a meal and soft drink for just £7. What's more, all the money will go to Capital's charity Global's Make Some Noise, helping children, young people and their families in the East Midlands and across the UK.

Head to East Midlands Designer Outlet and get yourself a £7 Wagamama's. Choose from:

Chicken katsu

Yasai katsu

Yaki soba

Yasai yaki soba

Places are limited so grab yours now, here